90 out of 99 drones used by Russian Federation to attack Ukraine were neutralized by air defenses. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of March 11, Russian occupiers launched 99 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea.
About 70 of them are "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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