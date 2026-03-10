Drone operators of 13th Separate Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion shot down 5 "Shaheds" with "STING" interceptors. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 13th Separate Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion intercepted Russian drones in their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, during combat operations, the troops used STING interceptor drones from Wild Hornets with a maximum flight range of up to 37 km.
The released video shows the destruction of five Russian Shahed-type drones that were heading toward Ukrainian cities.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password