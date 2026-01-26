Wild Hornets showcase combat operations against jet-powered UAVs

Soldiers of the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile Aviation Regiment "Wild Hornets" continue to successfully destroy enemy strike drones, including jet-powered "shahed drones," using STING interceptor drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report and video published by Ukrainian defenders on their Telegram channel.

The published footage captures the moment of interception and destruction of enemy drones equipped with jet engines and enhanced speed characteristics.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Destruction of Russian jet-powered "shahed drones"

Jet-powered Shaheds differ from standard attack drones by the presence of a jet engine. This provides them with significantly higher speed and longer flight range, complicating the operation of air defense systems.

The time available to respond to and engage such targets is significantly reduced. However, thanks to the skills of operators and the use of modern interceptors, Ukrainian troops successfully destroy this type of drone as well.

"Even jet-powered Shaheds stand no chance when trained pilots and effective interceptors are at work," the defenders note.

Watch more: 120th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade struck "camouflaged" occupier with direct drone hit to head. VIDEO

Capabilities of the STING interceptor drone

STING is a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by the Wild Hornets engineering group specifically to counter Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs. It became one of the first domestically produced specialized anti-drone UAVs.

The interceptor is equipped with a guidance system incorporating elements of artificial intelligence.

STING is capable of reaching speeds of up to 315 km/h and climbing to an altitude of up to 3 km. The drone is controlled by an operator using VR goggles.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine produces about a thousand interceptor drones per day, but this is not enough to counter air threats.

Watch more: Ruscist’s GoPro camera captured moment Ukrainian drone hit Russian equipment. VIDEO