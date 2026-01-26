Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

On the evening of January 26, Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force’s Telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs:

At 6:06 p.m. — A group of UAVs is heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 6:39 p.m. — Kirovohrad region: UAVs south of the settlement of Petrove, heading west/northwest.

At 6:41 p.m. — UAVs in the north of the Zaporizhzhia region, heading west.

At 6:42 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Petropavlivka and Shakhtarske.

At 6:47 p.m. — UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove from the northeast.

Updated information

At 7:09 p.m. — Kharkiv region — a group of UAVs heading toward Bezliudivka/Vasyshcheve.

At 7:21 p.m. — a high-speed target in Kharkiv region.

At 7:33 p.m. — threat to Kharkiv

At 7:47 p.m. — an enemy UAV heading toward Sumy from the east.

At 7:48 p.m. — a UAV heading toward Chernihiv from the northeast.

At 7:51 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove.

At 8:15 p.m. — The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report UAV movement:

A group of drones in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region on course toward Kirovohrad region.

Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Mykolaivka, Nyzy.

Chernihiv region — a UAV passing near Snovsk, heading southwest.

At 8:47 p.m. — launches of guided aerial bombs toward Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Updated information

At 8:49 p.m. — guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region on course toward Dnipropetrovsk region (Mezhova).

At 9:04 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons use from the southeast.

At 9:22 p.m. — all-clear signal was given.

At 9:23 p.m. — a high-speed target heading toward Dnipro.

At 9:24 p.m. — a warning about danger to the city of Dnipro.

At 9:41 p.m. — threat of enemy UAVs in Odesa region.

At 9:47 p.m. — Sumy region — UAVs heading toward Krasnopillia and the city of Sumy.

At 9:51 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 10:04 p.m. —all-clear signal was given.

At 10:08 p.m. — Kyiv region — threat of enemy UAV use.

Stay safe and remain in safe locations!

Earlier, we wrote that Russia attacked the Kherson thermal power plant with drones and artillery.

Read more: Russian overnight attack: Air Force of AFU counters aerial threat