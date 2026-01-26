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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine in the evening of January 26

On the evening of January 26, Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force’s Telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs:

At 6:06 p.m. — A group of UAVs is heading toward Kyiv from the south.

At 6:39 p.m. — Kirovohrad region: UAVs south of the settlement of Petrove, heading west/northwest.

At 6:41 p.m. — UAVs in the north of the Zaporizhzhia region, heading west.

At 6:42 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Petropavlivka and Shakhtarske.

At 6:47 p.m. — UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove from the northeast.

Updated information

At 7:09 p.m. — Kharkiv region — a group of UAVs heading toward Bezliudivka/Vasyshcheve.

At 7:21 p.m. — a high-speed target in Kharkiv region.

At 7:33 p.m. — threat to Kharkiv

At 7:47 p.m. — an enemy UAV heading toward Sumy from the east.

At 7:48 p.m. — a UAV heading toward Chernihiv from the northeast.

At 7:51 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove.

At 8:15 p.m. — The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report UAV movement:

  • A group of drones in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region on course toward Kirovohrad region.
  • Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Mykolaivka, Nyzy.
  • Chernihiv region — a UAV passing near Snovsk, heading southwest.

At 8:47 p.m. — launches of guided aerial bombs toward Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Updated information

At 8:49 p.m. — guided aerial bombs in Donetsk region on course toward Dnipropetrovsk region (Mezhova).

At 9:04 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons use from the southeast.

At 9:22 p.m. — all-clear signal was given.

At 9:23 p.m. — a high-speed target heading toward Dnipro.

At 9:24 p.m. — a warning about danger to the city of Dnipro.

At 9:41 p.m. — threat of enemy UAVs in Odesa region.

At 9:47 p.m. — Sumy region — UAVs heading toward Krasnopillia and the city of Sumy.

At 9:51 p.m. — threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 10:04 p.m. —all-clear signal was given.

At 10:08 p.m. — Kyiv region — threat of enemy UAV use.

Stay safe and remain in safe locations!

Read more: Russian overnight attack: Air Force of AFU counters aerial threat

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