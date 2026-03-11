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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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Madyar’s Bird drones roasted occupiers near ruined building. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated Russian occupiers in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots spotted the enemy while it was moving past a ruined building and immediately directed strike drones to engage it.

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The occupiers tried to return fire, but the ruscists were fried by two accurate drone strikes.

The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Horizon Group operators shot down 8 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

Watch more: Lasar’s Group NGU fighters destroyed Russian Yastreb-AV radar worth $50 million. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12030) elimination (7473) drones (4778) 414 Magyar’s Birds (146)
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