Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated Russian occupiers in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots spotted the enemy while it was moving past a ruined building and immediately directed strike drones to engage it.

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The occupiers tried to return fire, but the ruscists were fried by two accurate drone strikes.

The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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