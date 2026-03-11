Lasar’s Group NGU fighters destroyed Russian Yastreb-AV radar worth $50 million. VIDEO

The separate special forces detachment Lasar’s Group of the National Guard of Ukraine, destroyed a Russian 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar station in the Luhansk region, deep behind the line of combat contact.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out in cooperation with the duty forces of the command post of the Regional Centre for Radio-Electronic Reconnaissance "North", which provided information about the location of the enemy radar station.

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After confirming the coordinates, Ukrainian fighters sent heavy strike drones to the target.

After the first accurate strike, the Russian military attempted to evacuate the complex, but Lasar's Group operators tracked its movements.

One of the pilots landed the bomber drone directly on the Yastreb-AV, which allowed them to control the route of the equipment, after which the station was finally destroyed by subsequent strikes.

The approximate cost of the Russian Yastreb-AV radar station is about $50 million.

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