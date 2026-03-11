Enemy S-300 and S-400 systems left without "eyes": radar station in Sevastopol and arsenal in Donetsk region hit. VIDEO

Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck enemy arsenals in occupied Donetsk Oblast, a radar station in occupied Sevastopol, a reconnaissance UAV depot, and an enemy MTZ depot in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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Strike on the Donetsk region

As noted, as a result, a warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons was destroyed in Shyroka Balka, Donetsk region, with ongoing detonation of ammunition.

Read on Censor.NET: Powerful explosions in occupied Sevastopol: damage reported

Strikes on Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia region

According to the SOF, a 64N6E radar station and its antenna, which served as the "eyes" for the enemy's S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, were destroyed in Sevastopol.

A drone warehouse was hit in Novozlatopol, and an MTZ warehouse in Maryanivka, Zaporizhzhia.

Middle-range strikes are carried out deep into enemy territory, up to several hundred kilometres.

Resistance fighters in enemy-occupied territories assisted in strikes on enemy targets.

"The destruction of enemy arsenals, air defence components and MTZ warehouses significantly undermines the enemy's offensive and defensive capabilities. The SOF will continue asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy in its war against Ukraine," the statement said.