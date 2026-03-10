Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking in Huliaipole direction and seizing initiative, — Southern Defence Forces

Ukrainian defense forces are conducting active counterattacks in the Huliaipole direction and on the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian troops are regaining control over populated areas and conducting mop-up operations, eliminating Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

"Active counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing in this direction, and we already have some results, but they are preliminary," the spokesman said.

He added that the Defense Forces are conducting sweeps of populated areas because the enemy is using infiltration tactics in an attempt to gain a foothold in certain areas. Operations are taking place in several areas of the front, including the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the Huliaipole direction.

"The enemy has not had any success for several weeks, has suffered heavy losses, and has not made any progress," Voloshyn asserts.

Read more: Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - "East" Operational-Strategic Command

The spokesperson noted that because of this, the enemy has shifted its activity to the southwest of Huliaipole, is more active near the village of Zaliznychne, and there are one and a half to two dozen combat clashes recorded every day. The enemy is also trying to advance towards Mirny, carrying out assaults and air strikes with unguided missiles on Ukrainian positions.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting mop-up operations, destroying the enemy, and will continue to do so," Voloshin emphasized.

He also reported that Russians attempted to attack near the village of Charivne and are conducting airstrikes.

"We have seized the military initiative on several sections of the front," the spokesman concluded.