Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - "East" Operational-Strategic Command

In the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, there are reports of Russian troops preparing to intensify their offensive. The enemy is building up reserves and stepping up air strikes. The enemy is preparing for new attacks near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" Military Group, in a comment to Ukrinform.

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He emphasized that the Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

"In the area of responsibility of the "East" Group of Forces, our soldiers have repelled 30 assaults by Russian troops since the beginning of the day. In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka. One battle is still ongoing. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Nykyforivka. The battle is still ongoing. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka," Shapoval said.

Read more: Russia is accumulating forces for spring offensive in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

Hostilities in Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions 13 times. Fighting took place in the areas of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. One attack is still ongoing.

According to Shapoval, the Defense Forces are stepping up aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines on likely enemy routes, and blocking their logistics. Ukrainian troops are also systematically conducting search and strike operations.

Drone units, artillery, and aviation are actively involved in repelling the attacks, helping to contain the offensive actions of Russian troops.

Watch more: Drones of 414th Brigade "Madyar Birds" tore through 75 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO