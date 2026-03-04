Russia is accumulating forces for spring offensive in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

In the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps AAF, signs of the enemy preparing to intensify combat operations have been observed. According to available information, the enemy plans to strengthen its offensive in early spring.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 7th Corps of the AAF.

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Russia is accumulating resources

As noted, over the past few months, the enemy has been deliberately accumulating resources for further use.

"Currently, the enemy has concentrated its efforts on advancing toward Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Fighting continues in the eastern part of the settlement.

The enemy is trying to put pressure on Ukrainian defenders and continue advancing into the central part of Hryshyne, simultaneously storming it from the north and south," the report says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed and 5 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The enemy also continues its attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. However, Ukrainian troops are holding certain positions on the northern outskirts of both settlements.

In total, Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded more than 1,000 Russians in February. They also destroyed and damaged 38 cannons and mortars, four armored vehicles, 84 cars and motorcycles, and five NRK vehicles.

Read more: Phoenix border guards used FPV drone to strike armoured personnel carrier with occupier who was firing while standing on armour. VIDEO