Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed and 5 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 4 March, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, one person was wounded and a car was damaged. In Novotroitske and Toretsk, Shakhivske community, two houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Mykolaivka, nine houses were damaged in Malynivka, and infrastructure was damaged in Raihorodok. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and two were wounded, and 63 private houses were damaged. A car was damaged in Bilenke, Kramatorsk community. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged in Shostakivka, Novodonetsk community. One person was injured and an infrastructure facility was damaged in Druzhkivka; one person was injured in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 13 times during the day. 444 people, including 77 children, were evacuated from the front line.







See more: Day in the Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and 12 settlements under attack, 12 victims. PHOTO