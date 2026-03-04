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Day in the Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and 12 settlements under attack, 12 victims. PHOTO

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

As noted, 12 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a child.

In the city of Kharkiv, a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions; in Chuhuiv, a 44-year-old and 47-year-old men, women aged 32, 64, 66 and a 7-year-old girl were injured; in the village of Vilshany, Solonytsivska community, a 47-year-old and 63-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions; In the village of Blyzniuky, a 30-year-old man was wounded.

Read more: Over week, Russia attacked 60 settlements in Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and nearly 50 injured, including six children. PHOTOS

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 45-year-old woman was injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown object in the city of Kharkiv.

The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

  • 3 KABs;
  • 10 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;
  • 2 FPV drones;
  • 36 UAVs (type to be determined).

Read more: Russians strike apartment building in Kharkiv with drone: casualties reported

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

  • An apartment building was damaged in Kharkiv;
  • In the Bohodukhiv district, 7 private houses, a garage, 2 outbuildings, and power lines were damaged (village of Murafa).
  • In the Kupiansk district, a private house, an outbuilding (village of Hroza), a civilian building (village of Hrushivka), and an outbuilding (village of Vasylenkove) were damaged.
  • in the Izium district, six private houses (village of Oskil) and a shop (village of Malynivka) were damaged;
  • in the Kharkiv district, five private houses (Vilshany village) were damaged;
  • In the Lozivskyi district, railway infrastructure was damaged (the villages of Blyzniuky and Energetyky).
  • in the Chuhuiv district, a private house, a car, and three outbuildings were damaged (the city of Chuhuiv).

Shelling of the Kharkiv region

Author: 

shoot out (17549) Kharkiv (1640) Kharkiv region (1717) Kharkivskyy district (542) Chuhuyivskyy district (229) Chuhuyiv (44)
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