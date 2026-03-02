Russians strike apartment building in Kharkiv with drone: casualties reported

On March 2, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There were casualties as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

Russian drone hits apartment building

"There are casualties as a result of the strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district. We are investigating the details," Terekhov reported at 3:39 p.m.

"The enemy struck a UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Russian drone targeted an apartment building," Syniehubov reported at 3:43 p.m.

"A multi-apartment building has been hit. Casualties have been confirmed," Terekhov wrote at 3:43 p.m.

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The child was injured.

It later became known that a 10-year-old girl was injured as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv.

"Medical personnel provided assistance to a 10-year-old girl who suffered severe stress," Syniehubov said.