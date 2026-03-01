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News Result of the work of the air force Destruction of Russian drones
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Air defence forces destroyed over 30,000 enemy targets in February, including "Kinzhal" and "Zircon" missiles. VIDEO

During February 2026, the Air Defence Forces destroyed more than 30,000 enemy air targets.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Among the enemy targets destroyed were:

  • 3 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
  • 10 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 87 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • 7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;
  • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles
  • 35 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
  • 8 Zircon anti-ship missiles
  • 8 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;
  • 3,238 Shahed strike UAVs;
  • 682 reconnaissance UAVs;
  • 26,008 other types of UAVs.

Watch more: Iranian drone attacks Dubai International Airport: casualties reported. VIDEO

Combat sorties by the Ukrainian Air Force

In February, the Air Force carried out 576 sorties, including:

  • about 398 – for fighter aircraft cover;
  • over 112 for fire support and air support for troops.

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drone (2713) Anti-aircraft warfare (2170) rocket (1891) elimination (7437)
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