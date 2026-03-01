Iranian drone attacks Dubai International Airport: casualties reported. VIDEO

An Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport. Four employees were injured.

This was reported bythe Times of Israel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

Four airport employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention.

It is reported that the airport suffered minor damage.

Footage of the aftermath of the Iranian drone attack has been posted on social media.

Read also: Iran attacks Tel Aviv with missiles: one person killed, at least 20 injured

Strikes on Iran on 28 February

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read also: IDF announces elimination of seven Iranian military officials