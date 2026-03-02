Over week, Russia attacked 60 settlements in Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and nearly 50 injured, including six children. PHOTOS

Over the past week, 60 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been hit by enemy strikes, resulting in casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties

Unfortunately, one man was killed.

Forty-eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including six children.

girls aged 7, 9, and 13,

boys aged 4, 7, and 13.

Read more: Russians strike apartment building in Kharkiv with drone: casualties reported

What the Russians used to attack

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

9 rockets;

20 KABs;

82 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

2 "Lancet" UAVs;

11 "Molniya" UAVs;

16 FPV drones;

207 UAVs (type to be determined).

See more: Russians attacked Ukraine’s leading art university in Kharkiv. PHOTO

Damage

It is reported that the civilian infrastructure of the Izium district was most affected, where 49 private houses, 8 outbuildings, a school, a shop, railway infrastructure, power lines, a hangar, an excavator, and 6 cars were damaged.

Significant damage was also caused in the Kharkiv district: an apartment building, 8 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a shop, a warehouse, a hangar, and 2 cars.

Watch more: Minus 4 Russian UAVs and camouflaged MT-LB: combat work of 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 4 apartment buildings, 3 dormitories, 11 private houses, a children's hospital, 2 civilian enterprises, an administrative building, 2 shops, 2 parks, a children's railway building, a garage, and 2 cars.





