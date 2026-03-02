Minus 4 Russian UAVs and camouflaged MT-LB: combat work of 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great struck the occupiers’ equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kupiansk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the unit’s attack drones destroyed a camouflaged enemy MT-LB, as well as a number of other targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The precise strikes of the Knyaziv warriors hit:

2 ZALA UAVs;

1 Lancet UAV;

1 Orlan UAV;

a generator;

a fuel and lubricants depot.

Footage of the combat operation was published on the brigade's official Telegram channel.

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