Russians attacked Ukraine’s leading art university in Kharkiv. PHOTO

On 1 March, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, damaging the I. P. Kotliarevskyi Kharkiv National University of Arts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

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According to the ministry, the dormitory of the educational institution at 50 Myroslava Mysla Street was damaged. Windows were also broken in the central building at 11 Constitution Square. As of now, there is no information about casualties.

The Ministry of Culture emphasised that the I. P. Kotliarevskyi Kharkiv National University of Arts is one of Ukraine's leading higher education institutions and a creative and scientific-methodological centre for music and theatre education in Slobozhanshchyna with over a century of history. The university is a member of the European Association of Conservatories, the European Association of Universities and the European League of Universities of the Arts.

Previous shelling of the institution

In addition, the institution was already damaged during the first shelling of Kharkiv in the spring of 2022. At that time, part of the roof was damaged, windows were broken, and pipes and batteries cracked due to prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures and rain.

Read more: Ruscists strike Kharkiv suburbs with ballistic missiles (updated)

Strikes on cultural infrastructure

In total, 1,685 cultural heritage sites and 2,483 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv region alone, 349 monuments have been destroyed.



