Phoenix border guards used FPV drone to strike armoured personnel carrier with occupier who was firing while standing on armour. VIDEO

Border guards from the Phoenix unit struck enemy armoured vehicles and logistics in the Toretsk direction with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers also hit an enemy armoured personnel carrier, despite the fact that the Russian soldier was firing at the Ukrainian drone while standing on the armoured vehicle.

Read more on our Telegram channel

In particular, the following were destroyed:

14 occupiers;

2 armoured combat vehicles;

2 cannons;

2 trucks;

1 motorcycle.

The soldiers shared footage of their combat operations on social media.

Watch more: Drones from 225th SAR tore off occupier’s limbs, after which he blew himself up with unexploded FPV drone. VIDEO 18+