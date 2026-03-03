Drones from 225th SAR tore off occupier’s limbs, after which he blew himself up with unexploded FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "Black Swan," posted a video online showing an occupier with severed limbs killing himself.

According to Censor.NET, after being hit by the Defence Forces, the critically wounded Russian soldier decided to finish himself off with one of the drones.

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The Russian soldier activated an unexploded Ukrainian FPV drone, which exploded near the enemy's head at that very moment.

Watch more: Drone operators chase Russian army soldiers through streets of Graivoron in Belgorod region. VIDEO

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