Drone operators chase Russian army soldiers through streets of Graivoron in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Combat operations are increasingly returning to those who initiated them. According to Censor.NET, footage of two attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian army personnel in the city of Graivoron in the Belgorod region has been published online.
At least five Russian soldiers were hit. One drone attempted to strike two Russians directly. The operator of the other drone was more interested in a vehicle equipped with an electronic warfare system. The recording shows three occupiers running away from their vehicle as fast as they can.
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