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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,268,520 people (+790 per day), 11,718 tanks, 37,842 artillery systems, 24,131 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,268,520 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 3, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,268,520 (+790) individuals
  • tanks – 11,718 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,131 (+20) units
  • artillery systems – 37,842 (+47) units
  • MLRS – 1,665 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,319 (+6) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 348 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 154,698 (+1,529) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 30 (+1) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 80,992 (+235) units
  • special equipment – 4,076 (+0) units.

Read more: More than 50 combat engagements since beginning of day: 19 attacks repelled in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

Втарти ворога 2 березня

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Russian Army (11980) Armed Forces HQ (5233) liquidation (3077) elimination (7437)
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