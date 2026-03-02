More than 50 combat engagements since beginning of day: 19 attacks repelled in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on March 2, 2026, 52 combat engagements have already been recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shellings

As noted, the enemy is shelling border areas. Today, the settlements of Budky, Korenok, Neskuchne, Rizhivka, and Kucherivka in the Sumy region were affected. The enemy also shelled Khrinivka, Kryvush, and Yasna Poliana in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: "Sheskharis" oil terminal and Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi and Kupianskyi directions at this time.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of the settlement of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked once, in the area of Riznykivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 13 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Nine settlements in Oleksandrivka direction have been liberated, decisive pushback of enemy continues, - Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove and Zlahoda. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Huliaipole. Defense forces are holding back the offensive, having already repelled 19 attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, and Liubytske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Plavni.

No active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Read more: S-300 air defence radar stations, logistics facilities and areas where Russian forces are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff. VIDEO