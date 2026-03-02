"Sheskharis" oil terminal and Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Ukrainian defence forces attacked Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Thus, the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Novorossiysk naval base were hit.

A large-scale fire was reported in the area.

"According to preliminary information, damage to the terminal's oil loading stands and the S-400 radar station has been confirmed.

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified," the statement said.

Other destruction

"In addition, the destruction of four RVS-5000 tanks, damage to three RVS-2000 tanks, pipelines and an underground tank as a result of the attack on 28 February 2026 on the "Albashneft" oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation has been confirmed," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russian warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure struck by SSU in port of Novorossiysk – sources. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the SSU and the Defence Forces struck Russian military ships, ruscists' air defence systems, and oil infrastructure in the port of "Novorossiysk".

In occupied Crimea, a long-range space communications center, a number of air defence facilities, and enemy manpower were struck.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff