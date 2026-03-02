Deep-space communications center in Crimea, several air defense sites and enemy personnel struck – General Staff

During the night of March 2, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a deep-space communications center near the settlement of Vityne and a Podlyot-K1 radar station near Vynohradne in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff press center.

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Other strikes

In addition, over the past day, a Kasta 2E2 radar station (near the settlement of Liubyme) and a YASTREB A-V radar station (near the settlement of Topoli) were struck in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

"Our units also struck, in particular, concentrations of personnel from the Rubikon radio-electronic reconnaissance unit in the areas of Kermenchyk (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) and the settlement of Kinski Rozdory in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff added.

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