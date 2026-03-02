Russian warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure struck by SSU in port of Novorossiysk – sources. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Armed Forces struck Russian military ships, air defence systems, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

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Details

The strike was carried out by UAVs of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", as well as the State Border Guard Service (SBGS), Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), and Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff

Results

Preliminary information indicates that the UAVs hit Russian warships, a 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300 PMU-2 "Favorit" complex, a Pantsir-S2 air defense missile and gun system, and six out of seven oil loading arms at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal.

A large-scale fire is ongoing.

The terminal is one of the largest oil handling complexes for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products in southern Russia and provides fuel to the Russian occupants fighting in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia declares "missile threat" in 13 regions for first time during war due to "Flamingo" strike