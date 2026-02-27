Russia declares "missile threat" in 13 regions for first time during war due to "Flamingo" strike

Photo: Denys Shtilierman/X

On February 27, for the first time since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia declared a "missile threat" simultaneously in at least 13 regions, most of which are not border regions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was written by The Moscow Times.

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Where the "missile threat" was declared for the first time

Thus, authorities in Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Chuvashia, Udmurtia, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Penza, Saratov, Orenburg, Sverdlovsk, Rostov, and Kursk regions, as well as Perm Krai, warned of a possible missile attack. In at least eight of them, a missile threat was declared for the first time.

In some regions, for example, in Almetyevsk, public transport services were suspended. In addition, evacuations of students were announced in Kazan and Izhevsk, as well as of employees at Kurumoch Airport in Samara.

Read more: Delay in release of Flamingo missiles was caused by Russian strike on manufacturing plant, - Zelenskyy

Russians claimed interception of a Ukrainian missile

Russian propagandists, citing the government of Chuvashia, reported that one Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile was allegedly shot down in the sky over the republic, while another "changed course and flew beyond the region."

According to the Russian outlet Shot, two "Flamingo" missiles were allegedly shot down in Chuvashia. At the same time, a Russian monitoring Telegram channel reported three intercepted missiles — one target was intercepted in Udmurtia and Perm Krai each, and "one of the missiles was shot down over the Sea of Azov, near the coast of the city of Taganrog."

Later, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the cancellation of the "missile threat" regime in nine regions of the Volga Federal District.

A drone threat was also declared in a number of Russian regions — in Belgorod, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as in Krasnodar Krai.

Read more: Delay in release of Flamingo missiles was caused by Russian strike on manufacturing plant, - Zelenskyy





What is known about the "Flamingo"?

"Flamingo" is a ground-launched cruise missile fired from a towed platform.

Technical characteristics:

Range: 3,000 km

Endurance: more than 4 hours

Maximum speed: 950 km/h

Cruising speed: 850–900 km/h

Wingspan: 6 meters

Maximum takeoff weight: 6 tonnes

Warhead weight: 1 tonne.

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