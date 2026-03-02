Nine settlements in Oleksandrivka direction have been liberated, decisive pushback of enemy continues, - Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

Units of the Airborne Assault Forces are relentlessly pressing the enemy in the Oleksandrivka direction, liberating Ukrainian land, eliminating the occupiers and methodically cutting off their logistical arteries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Airborne Assault Forces press centre.

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How many settlements have been liberated?

As noted, 9 settlements have been liberated so far. Three settlements in our zone have been cleared of the enemy, and work is currently underway to liberate several more settlements.

Military units and subdivisions of the Airborne Assault Forces continue active offensive operations in the Oleksandrivskyi direction, imposing their own terms of battle on the enemy.

"During the operation, the enemy is being systematically and decisively pushed out of their fortified positions. Precise and massive strikes are destroying the occupiers' manpower, weapons, military and special equipment.

In accordance with the well-thought-out plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the clear leadership of the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the consistent and effective implementation of the offensive operation is ensured," the statement said.

Read more: Defense Forces stabilized situation in Huliaipole direction. There are counter-strike actions – National Guard

Enemy forces' access to the Starlink network

The operation was carried out according to the plan, and a week later, as a result of the decisions made and the use of technical means, enemy forces' access to the Starlink network was restricted. This significantly affected the occupiers' situational awareness and complicated the management of units in the first stage, but the enemy did not stop its offensive actions and continued to move forward.

Aerial reconnaissance units and FPV crews are working continuously and effectively to detect and destroy targets, leaving the enemy with no safe rear.

Read more: In February, Defense Forces regained control of more territory than Russia managed to seize, Syrskyi says

Elimination of Russian troops

Since the start of the operation (from 29 January 2026 to the present), enemy losses amount to: