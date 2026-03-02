In February, Defense Forces regained control of more territory than Russia managed to seize, Syrskyi says
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in February 2026, the Defense Forces regained control of more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize.
He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Russian losses
The commander-in-chief noted that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the three winter months amount to about 92,850 troops killed and wounded, or 1,031 per day.
Equipment losses
The Russians also lost:
- 322 tanks;
- 430 armored combat vehicles;
- 2,967 artillery systems;
- 110 MLRS;
- 55 air defense systems;
- five aircraft;
- one helicopter;
- 65,269 operational-tactical UAVs;
- one warship and one submarine;
- 11,927 vehicles;
- 65 pieces of special equipment.
"Over the three winter months, we eliminated more enemy soldiers than the enemy recruited into its ranks.
In February 2026, for the first time since the Kursk offensive operation, Ukraine’s Defense Forces regained control of more territory than the enemy managed to seize," Syrskyi emphasized.
Ukraine’s Defense Forces are conducting effective active operations in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions.
"Despite repeated claims by the Russian leadership, we are only strengthening control over Kupiansk and reducing the 'headcount' of enemy saboteurs in the city. We continue to hold back the enemy in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. We are holding the line," he concluded.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password