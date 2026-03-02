In February, Defense Forces regained control of more territory than Russia managed to seize, Syrskyi says

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in February 2026, the Defense Forces regained control of more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian losses

The commander-in-chief noted that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the three winter months amount to about 92,850 troops killed and wounded, or 1,031 per day.

Read more: Defense Forces stabilized situation in Huliaipole direction. There are counter-strike actions – National Guard

Equipment losses

The Russians also lost:

322 tanks;

430 armored combat vehicles;

2,967 artillery systems;

110 MLRS;

55 air defense systems;

five aircraft;

one helicopter;

65,269 operational-tactical UAVs;

one warship and one submarine;

11,927 vehicles;

65 pieces of special equipment.

"Over the three winter months, we eliminated more enemy soldiers than the enemy recruited into its ranks.

In February 2026, for the first time since the Kursk offensive operation, Ukraine’s Defense Forces regained control of more territory than the enemy managed to seize," Syrskyi emphasized.

See more: Twice less than in January: Russian troops occupied 126 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in February – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are conducting effective active operations in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions.

"Despite repeated claims by the Russian leadership, we are only strengthening control over Kupiansk and reducing the 'headcount' of enemy saboteurs in the city. We continue to hold back the enemy in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. We are holding the line," he concluded.

Read more: Situation in south: "kill zone" up to 20 km from front line, - Defense Forces