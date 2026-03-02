Defense Forces stabilized situation in Huliaipole direction. There are counter-strike actions – National Guard

Combat actions have intensified in the Huliaipole direction; however, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions and conducting counter-offensive operations.

This was reported on television by National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian tactics

"First of all, we see that the Huliaipole direction has become active, and the enemy, despite the belief that the tempo of engagements here was relatively low, has over the past months tried to rely on sudden advances, the capture of settlements, and advancing toward Huliaipole," Muzychuk noted.

According to him, high intensity of fighting is currently recorded daily in this sector. The enemy also attempted to seize the initiative and expand the "gray zone," but Ukrainian units were able to stabilize the situation.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirms counterattacks in south for first time: AFU have liberated 300 sq km as of today

Counter-strike actions

"Even though the enemy tried to take the initiative and create prerequisites for expanding both the 'gray zone' and offensives, the Defense Forces have now quite effectively managed to conduct search-and-strike actions, stabilize the situation in these sectors, particularly in the Oleksandrivka direction, and even carry out counter-strike actions," Muzychuk emphasized.

The spokesperson also noted that in recent weeks, no large mechanized assaults were recorded in the direction, but the enemy is actively using drones.

"Currently, the number of infantry groups involved in assaults is quite large, but over the last few weeks, for example, no large mechanized assaults have occurred here," he informed.

Read more: Defense Forces reduce "grey zone" near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove – Voloshyn

According to Muzychuk, the flat terrain facilitates the active use of drones, particularly loitering munitions, and the Defense Forces are intensifying efforts to destroy them to prevent the enemy from obtaining reconnaissance data and delivering strikes.