Defense Forces reduce "grey zone" near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove – Voloshyn

The Defense Forces have pushed back Russian consolidation groups and reduced the "grey zone" near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing South Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn, as relayed by Ukrinform.

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"Grey zone"

"We carried out certain counterattack and assault actions and somewhat reduced the ‘grey zone’ near the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. There, the ‘red zone’ has somewhat decreased and the grey one has expanded, that is, we pushed back enemy consolidation groups, did not allow them to gain a foothold in these sectors and continue to conduct active counterattacking actions," Voloshyn said.

Past 24 hours in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions

He reported that dozens of combat episodes took place in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions over the past 24 hours.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk and near Robotyne, - DeepState. MAP

"Over the past day, we recorded 27 reconnaissance and assault actions in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions, some of them counterattacks; we are not allowing the enemy to advance into certain areas and are pushing them back. This is a planned set of measures, with drones, artillery and electronic warfare working to stop the enemy and drive them back in certain sectors," the spokesperson noted.

Read more: Ukrainian military repelled Russians near Verbove, - Voloshyn