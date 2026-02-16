Ukrainian military repelled Russians near Verbove, - Voloshyn

Defense forces reduced the gray zone near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region and prevented the occupiers from gaining a foothold.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian troops are actively defending the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipillia directions. According to the military, Defense Forces units are constantly carrying out counterattacks and counter-sabotage operations, holding back the enemy's advance.

The situation near Verbove

Near Verbove, Ukrainian defenders conducted a series of operations that prevented the enemy from establishing reinforcement groups and launching full-scale assault operations.

"We did not allow the enemy to establish reinforcement groups, we did not allow them to conduct assault operations there, and, in turn, we reduced this gray zone ourselves," Voloshyn explained.

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The "gray zone" in the Zaporizhzhia region

He noted that a similar situation can be observed not only near Verbove, but also near other settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, which are marked on maps as "gray zones."

Ukrainian military forces continue to take active measures to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold and to stabilize the front line.