Twice less than in January: Russian troops occupied 126 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in February – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In February 2026, the Russian army occupied 126 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. This is twice as low as in January and the lowest figure since July 2024.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

4% difference in attacks compared to January

At the same time, analysts note that it cannot be said that the number of attacks has significantly decreased, the difference compared to January is only 4%.

"The only thing is that assault operations have become less numerous in terms of personnel involved, so it is important to wait for the announcement of the number of verified eliminations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," DeepState emphasized.

Read more: Enemy advances in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, numerous Russian infantry sightings recorded, DeepState says

The hottest directions

The largest share of assault operations traditionally falls on:

Pokrovsk sector — 31%,

another 21% on the Huliaipole sector,

13% on the Kostiantynivka sector,

7% on the Lyman sector.

The figures are identical to those in January, analysts note.

Where the enemy advanced the most

"The largest share of advances falls on the Pokrovsk sector, which is logical, and amounts to 32%, which closely correlates with the number of assault operations. This is followed by the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors with 23% and 16% respectively. In total, this accounts for 39% of all advances, with only 9% of the total number of attacks. The Kostiantynivka sector accounted for 21%, and the Sumy region for 7%," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP