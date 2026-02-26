Situation in south: "kill zone" up to 20 km from front line, - Defense Forces
In the steppe zone, the "kill zone" can reach 20 km from the line of contact. The situation remains difficult, but without any sudden changes.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.
"Most of the recent combat clashes have traditionally taken place in the Huliaipole direction. The situation is also quite tense in the other two Zaporizhzhia directions—Orikhiv and Oleksandrivka—and the enemy continues to attempt shelling and strikes with kamikaze drones in the Prydniprovskyi and Kherson directions," Voloshyn said.
Fighting in the south over the past 24 hours
Over the past day, 50 combat clashes were recorded in the south, most of which (36) were in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions in Huliaipole, south and north of this settlement.
In addition, the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Bilohiria, as well as near the settlements north of Huliaipole - Dobropillia and Pryluky, where the enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions and infiltrate deep into our defenses.
Fewer kamikaze drones, more airstrikes
According to Voloshin, in recent days, the enemy has reduced the number of kamikaze drone strikes, but at the same time, the intensity of air attacks is constantly increasing.
"Over the past day, more than 20 air strikes were recorded, with 70 guided aerial bombs used," he said.
The spokesman stressed that both sides are increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.
In particular, the enemy uses the following on a daily basis:
- up to 2,000 FPV drones;
- 150–200 loitering munitions;
- 200–250 reconnaissance UAVs.
In addition, the enemy has recently been making extensive use of ground-based robotic systems for logistics and evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield.
Features of combat operations in the steppe zone
Voloshyn reported that the length of the combat zone in the steppe area is over 100 km. Due to the open terrain, the enemy cannot bypass Ukrainian positions unnoticed, so it is more actively using electronic warfare.
One of the main features of war in the steppe is the significantly wider so-called "kill zone" — an area of terrain that is under heavy crossfire.
"Today, this strip from the line of combat, in which everything that moves is targeted, already reaches approximately 15, or even 20 km," the spokesman said.
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