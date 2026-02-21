Defence forces have regained control over number of settlements on administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Voloshyn
At the end of January 2026, the Defense Forces launched an operation in the Huliaipole direction, carrying out counterattacks and assaults.
According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.
What is known?
"Since the start of the operation in late January 2026, control has been restored over an area of more than 300 square kilometers. Control has been restored (including clearing enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups) over a number of settlements on the administrative border of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he said.
According to Voloshyn, "while the active phase of the operation is still ongoing, it is somewhat premature to talk about its final results."
The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that up to fifty combat engagements take place daily in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions. Also, north of Huliaipole, east of Sviatopetrivka and Staroukrainka, Ukrainian assault groups are actively destroying the enemy, preventing the occupiers from advancing to the Haichur River.
"The enemy is currently most actively attacking our positions south of Huliaipole in the direction of Zaliznychne. There has been no progress. We are actively counterattacking," the spokesman emphasized.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that recently, the commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo announced "certain successes" of Ukrainian forces in the Huliaipole direction, which "cannot be disclosed yet, as the operation is ongoing." However, he added that the information about the situation in this direction, which the Russians are currently spreading on their Telegram channels, "corresponds to reality."
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, despite the Kremlin's demands in the negotiations, the Ukrainian military is making progress in liberating territories in the southern sectors of the front.
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