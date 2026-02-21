Defence forces have regained control over number of settlements on administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Voloshyn

At the end of January 2026, the Defense Forces launched an operation in the Huliaipole direction, carrying out counterattacks and assaults.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

What is known?

"Since the start of the operation in late January 2026, control has been restored over an area of more than 300 square kilometers. Control has been restored (including clearing enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups) over a number of settlements on the administrative border of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," he said.

According to Voloshyn, "while the active phase of the operation is still ongoing, it is somewhat premature to talk about its final results."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that up to fifty combat engagements take place daily in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions. Also, north of Huliaipole, east of Sviatopetrivka and Staroukrainka, Ukrainian assault groups are actively destroying the enemy, preventing the occupiers from advancing to the Haichur River.

"The enemy is currently most actively attacking our positions south of Huliaipole in the direction of Zaliznychne. There has been no progress. We are actively counterattacking," the spokesman emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirms counterattacks in south for first time: AFU have liberated 300 sq km as of today

What preceded it?