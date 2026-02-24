Ternuvate is completely under the control of Defence Forces, - Voloshyn

Ukrainian defense forces maintain full control over the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region, despite claims by Russian military officials that it has been captured.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

What's the situation there?

"Yesterday, they (the occupiers. - Ed.) showed once again that Ternuvate is under their control. (Defense forces. - Ed.) cleared this settlement once again," he emphasized.

According to him, the appearance of individual Russian military personnel in the settlement does not indicate a change in control over it.

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Ternuvate is located deep within Ukrainian defenses.

"Perhaps someone hid somewhere and gave some confirmation that they were there. The presence of wounded soldiers in the rear, in some positions, does not mean that this settlement is under their control, because Ternuvate is deep within our defenses," the spokesman explained.

Voloshyn emphasized that Ukrainian military forces retain ultimate control over the settlement.