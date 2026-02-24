Russia launched eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia: five people wounded, including child (updated)

Three people, including a child, were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building damaged

According to Fedorov, the blast wave and debris damaged an apartment building.There is also damage to infrastructure. Other consequences of the attack are being determined.

Fedorov also reported that Zaporizhzhia was attacked by Russian drones.

The head of the RMA also posted a video showing the consequences of the Russian shelling.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov reported that the Russians had launched at least eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged high-rise buildings, non-residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

According to him, utility workers have already begun work to eliminate the consequences of the strike. Emergency workers and social service specialists are also working on site to record the damage caused by the enemy.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, five people, including one child, were injured as a result of the shelling.

At one address, a production building next to a nine-storey building was hit. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire covering an area of 200 square metres. Nearby houses have also been damaged.

At another location, a strike was recorded in an open area near residential areas. Five five-storey buildings and cars parked in the courtyard were damaged.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of 22 February, Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian cities. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of settlements.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 23 February, - Ukrainian Air Force