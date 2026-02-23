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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 23 February, - Ukrainian Air Force
On the evening of 22 February, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At 17:07, a UAV was reported in the direction of Kharkiv.
At 17:47, a UAV was spotted heading north from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv region.
Stay safe and remain in secure locations!
- Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times, killing one person and injuring another.
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