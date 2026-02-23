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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 23 February, - Ukrainian Air Force

The attack by the Shaheds on 23 February

On the evening of 22 February, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 17:07, a UAV was reported in the direction of Kharkiv.

At 17:47, a UAV was spotted heading north from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv region.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Read more: UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and one wounded

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