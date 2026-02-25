Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk outlined the conditions for Ukraine’s unconditional victory

Among the main conditions that will ensure Ukraine's unquestionable victory are the spread of technology in the army, modern weapons, trained personnel, and updated tactics for the use of units.

This was stated by Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a special meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), timed to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports Censor.net. during a special meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), timed to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

As Yevhen Lasiichuk emphasized, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently the strongest army in the world. The future of the Ukrainian army lies in improvement, scaling of technologies, and integration of artificial intelligence into individual systems.

"The key to the successful application of technology is well-trained personnel. We must change the tactics of deploying units in combat, combining this with the most modern weapons. This is the condition for our unquestionable victory," he said.

Read more: 164 combat engagements per day on front line: most enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff. MAP

The commander of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces also noted the transformation of the role of paratroopers over the past four years. While in 2022, the basis for success was primarily the character and courage of the servicemen, today paratroopers control robotic systems, work with digital data analysis platforms, and conduct operations under the cover of technology.

"Combat management is achieved through the implementation of automated systems. This ensures quick decision-making and rapid response on our part," he said.

Yevhen Lasiichuk also noted that Russian troops had concentrated one of their largest groups in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps in the Pokrovsk direction. According to him, the enemy's mobilization resources significantly exceed those of Ukraine.

"More than 15,000 Russians have been killed in our sector over the past six months. Even after this, the enemy is bringing in reserves and is not giving up on its objectives," said Yevhen Lasiichuk.