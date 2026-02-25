164 combat engagements per day on front line: most enemy attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff. MAP
In total, over the past day, February 24, 2026, 164 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Shelling
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes and dropped 220 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,964 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,293 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions, including 136 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Gavrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosiana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Dolynka, and Zarichne.
Strikes on the enemy
Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck one area where enemy forces were concentrated.
The General Staff reports that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,070 personnel. The enemy also lost three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 886 unmanned aerial vehicles, 145 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment.
Situation in the north
As noted, eight combat engagements were recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day, with the enemy carrying out 87 shellings, 9 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. It also carried out one air strike using two guided aerial bombs.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Vilcha, Synelnykove, Mala Vovcha, and Zelenе.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borysivska Andriivka, and Kupiansk.
Situation in the east
According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman direction. It attempted to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and Stepove.
In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakitne yesterday.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked in the direction of Novodmytrivka and Kostiantynivka.
It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.
"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 27 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne," the report said.
Situation in the south
The General Staff also reports that the enemy attacked four times in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of Ternove, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda.
In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Sviatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor made one attempt to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.
No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.
No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance on all sections of the front.
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