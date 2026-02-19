Explosions rock Belgorod: city is left without electricity, heat and water. VIDEO

Explosions were heard again in Belgorod as a result of drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the governor of the region, Gladkov, reported "significant damage" to energy facilities.

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According to local public sources, the city has lost heating, electricity and water supply.

Local residents posted footage of the aftermath on social media.

Read more: Russia is conducting large-scale fake news campaign against Ukraine at Olympics, including generating AI videos, - BBC

Read also: Some buildings in Belgorod will remain without hot water until the end of the heating season

Read also on Censor.NET: In Belgorod, water is being drained from the heating systems of hundreds of houses and a partial evacuation is underway