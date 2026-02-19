Explosions rock Belgorod: city is left without electricity, heat and water. VIDEO
Explosions were heard again in Belgorod as a result of drone attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the governor of the region, Gladkov, reported "significant damage" to energy facilities.
According to local public sources, the city has lost heating, electricity and water supply.
Local residents posted footage of the aftermath on social media.
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