About 20 Russian soldiers remain surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

In Kupiansk, about two dozen Russian soldiers have been effectively surrounded for almost three months. They can only be supplied by air.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "We Are Ukraine" by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group.

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They are staying in a building, actually in the basement of a building that used to be a hospital. There used to be several high-rise buildings there. Now there are about 20 people staying there. There were about 50 from the beginning. They are trying to turn several basements into small fortresses and are simply trying to survive. Well, let them survive, really. We have no problems as long as they do not pose a direct threat, as long as they cannot carry out direct activities. Let them sit there and symbolize for the Russians "some kind of control over the city," the officer said.

He noted that while the Russian leadership claims to have "control" over Kupiansk, military correspondents report a difficult situation for their units. According to him, they complain that about 20 soldiers remain in one location and cannot be evacuated.

Watch more: Pilots of 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 8 quad bikes along with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Trehubov explained that the Defense Forces are not storming buildings where Russian military personnel are hiding in basements in order to avoid exposing their soldiers to unnecessary risk.

"Why risk your life to get them out of that basement? Sooner or later, they'll end up there themselves," he concluded.

What preceded it?

In early March, Trehubov said that the Russians had created an improvised fortress in Kupiansk, but their claims about capturing the city were not true.