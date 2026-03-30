Occupier kicks object on road and vanishes in cloud of flames and smoke. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian occupier blew himself up.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian soldier running along a road. At one point, his attention is drawn to an unknown object lying on the ground. Instead of walking around it, the occupier kicks it with his foot.
The consequences were instant and fatal: the object detonates, and the invader instantly vanishes in a powerful blaze and cloud of smoke.
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