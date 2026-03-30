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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Occupier kicks object on road and vanishes in cloud of flames and smoke. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian occupier blew himself up.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian soldier running along a road. At one point, his attention is drawn to an unknown object lying on the ground. Instead of walking around it, the occupier kicks it with his foot.

Watch more: Russian exposes his backside to Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

The consequences were instant and fatal: the object detonates, and the invader instantly vanishes in a powerful blaze and cloud of smoke.

Watch more: Drone destroyed "assault" "Volga" carrying drunk occupiers, which was being inspected at Russian checkpoint. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier’s body is lifted into air and flies above ground after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

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