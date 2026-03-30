Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,296,700 personnel (+870 in the past 24 hours), 11,824 tanks, 39,049 artillery systems, and 24,317 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,296,700 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 30, 2026, are estimated to be:
personnel – approximately 1,296,700 (+870)
tanks – 11,824 (+4)
armored fighting vehicles – 24,317 (+4)
artillery systems – 39,049 (+48)
MLRS – 1,708 (+1) units
air defense systems – 1,337 (+0) units
aircraft – 435 (+0) units
helicopters – 350 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level – 206,531 (+2,471) units
cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
submarines – 2 (+0) units
Vehicles and tankers – 86,160 (+183) units
Special equipment – 4,105 (+0) units
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password