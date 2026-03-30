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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,296,700 personnel (+870 in the past 24 hours), 11,824 tanks, 39,049 artillery systems, and 24,317 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,296,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 30, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,296,700 (+870)

tanks – 11,824 (+4)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,317 (+4)

artillery systems – 39,049 (+48)

MLRS – 1,708 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,337 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 350 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 206,531 (+2,471) units

cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 86,160 (+183) units

Special equipment – 4,105 (+0) units

Read more: There were 123 clashes on front line: most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Втрати ворога на ранок 30 березня

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Russian Army (12156) Armed Forces HQ (5345) liquidation (3107) elimination (7583)
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