Russian exposes his backside to Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing the combat operations of operators from the "Rubak" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the elimination of an occupier who was attempting to hide from a Ukrainian drone.
The Russian soldier had camouflaged himself "perfectly," yet for some reason exposed his "decision-making centre" – his backside – to attack. The drone operators took advantage of this mistake and landed a precise hit right on target.
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