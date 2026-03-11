Drone operators of 77th Air Assault Forces brigade smash camouflaged Russian tank with strike drones. VIDEO

Fighters of the 77th Separate Naddniprianska Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a camouflaged Russian tank using strike drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian paratroopers spotted enemy armour that the occupiers had tried to conceal carefully.

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After clarifying the coordinates, the target was hit with precision strikes by UAVs.

It is noted that radio-controlled drones first breached an opening in the shelter, after which fibre-optic drones delivered more precise strikes on the tank itself.

As a result, the enemy equipment was destroyed.

Thus, another Russian tank was turned into scrap metal. Ukrainian unmanned systems detect and strike enemy equipment every day, leaving the occupiers no chance to act with impunity on the battlefield.

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