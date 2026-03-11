Oil depots, warehouses, Buk-M1 air defence systems and command post of Russian forces in temporarily occupied territories have been hit

On the night of March 11, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military targets in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Details

Thus, the command post of a separate enemy motorized rifle brigade in the Avdiivka area (TOT Donetsk region) was hit, as well as a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the Bahativka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukrainian defenders also struck ammunition depots and logistical facilities belonging to the occupiers.

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An ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area of the Donetsk region, logistics depots near Marianivka and Pryshyb, and a UAV depot in the Novozlatopol area of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit.

"Damage was also inflicted on fuel and lubricant depots in the Berdyansk and Kuznetsivka areas, an oil depot in Berdiansk (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), as well as oil depots in the Dzhankoi and Azov areas in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the statement said.

The extent of the damage caused and other results are currently being clarified.