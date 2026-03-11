Soldiers of Skif National Guard Brigade shot down two Russian Shahed drones in Kharkiv region with Swedish Bofors L70 cannon. VIDEO

The National Guard continues to demonstrate high efficiency in protecting Ukrainian skies from Russian air terror. According to Censor.NET, a mobile fire group of the 5th Slobozhansky Brigade "Skif" destroyed two strike UAVs of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

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Details of combat operations

Tool: A Swedish 40-mm Bofors L70 automatic anti-aircraft gun, known for its accuracy and high rate of fire, was used to intercept the targets.

Result: Thanks to the skill of the guardsmen, both Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were hit while still approaching their targets. The video shows the targeted volleys and the subsequent detonation of the enemy aircraft.

Location: The operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region, where mobile groups are on round-the-clock watch for enemy "mopeds," covering critical infrastructure and protecting civilians.

See: 90 of the 99 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine were destroyed by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHIC