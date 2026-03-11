In the Donetsk region, a Russian infantryman decided to challenge modern technology by trying to fend off a Ukrainian FPV drone with a bayonet. As Censor.NET reports, this uneven duel took place near the village of Udachne and ended in an entirely predictable fiasco for the invader.

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Details of the combat episode

Bold attempt: After spotting the approaching Ukrainian FPV drone, the Russian occupier did not seek cover and instead kept moving forward with a bayonet fixed to his rifle.

Result of the duel: An operator from the BLACK SKY unit of the National Guard of Ukraine’s 3rd Spartan Operational Brigade delivered a precise strike, ending the invader’s manoeuvres.

Location: The area near the village of Udachne (Donetsk region), where fierce fighting for positions is currently underway.

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