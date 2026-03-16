Ukrainian drone attacked occupier who had climbed tree. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an unusual attack by a Ukrainian drone on a Russian invader. According to Censor.NET, the invader attempted to take cover by climbing a tree.

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The footage shows the moment the drone approaches and the Russian’s attempt to quickly climb down the trunk during the attack. Despite his attempts to escape, the drone hit its target. The final outcome of the strike remains unknown.

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